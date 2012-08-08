Aug 8 Navistar International Corp said
it is planning to cut jobs through a voluntary separation
program and expects to complete the process in the fourth
quarter.
The embattled truck and engine maker, which is struggling to
win U.S. regulatory approval for a new generation of diesel
engine, said it will also use attrition and, if necessary, an
involuntary reduction to meet its targeted goal.
Navistar in a regulatory filing said it will be difficult to
determine one-time costs associated with the workforce reduction
plans at this stage.
The company is offering the majority of its U.S.-based
non-represented salaried employees the opportunity to apply for
a voluntary separation program, it said in a statement.
Navistar is currently developing a new diesel engine to
comply with the U.S. emission standards, said it is also
considering prioritizing or eliminating certain programs or
projects.
Navistar withdrew its 2012 profit forecast last week as it
works to update its engine technology. It also revealed it is
the target of a formal U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
inquiry into accounting and disclosure matters.
Navistar shares, which have shed 20 percent of their value
in the last three months, closed at $25.17 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.