July 11 Activist investment firm MHR Fund
Management LLC said it increased its stake in Navistar
International Corp to 14.95 percent as of July 9.
The fund, founded and run by Mark Rachesky, became the
largest shareholder in the U.S. truck and engine maker in June
by acquiring a 13.6 percent stake, edging out Carl Icahn.
Navistar has been struggling for the past year to contain
costs of developing a new type of diesel engine for heavy
trucks, and has seen its shares lose about half their value in
the meantime.
Navistar, facing pressure from investors to sell itself or
change its engine strategy, said last week it was developing a
new engine which is expected to be ready early next year.
Navistar shares closed at $21.95 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.