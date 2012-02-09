Feb 9 New York-based Owl Creek Asset
Management, a $7 billion hedge fund, reported a 7-percent stake
in truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp,
down from an 8.4 percent stake in December, a regulatory filing
showed on Thursday.
Navistar has been in the spotlight as billionaire investor
and major shareholder Carl Icahn has supported a potential
tie-up with rival Oshkosh Corp, a proposal to which
Navistar management has signaled it is open. Icahn owns 10
percent of both companies.
Owl Creek founder Jeffrey Altman has expressed concerns
about such a merger. In December, Altman said Navistar needs to
"demonstrate the ability to derive significant value from
synergies."
Navistar chief Dan Ustian said this month he still agrees
with Icahn that some sort of tie-up between Navistar and Oshkosh
Corp makes sense -- even though Oshkosh shareholders rejected a
slate of directors backed by the activist investor.