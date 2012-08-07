* MHR Fund Management raises stake to 14.99 percent
By Scott Malone
Aug 7 MHR Fund Management has increased its
stake in embattled U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar
International Inc to 14.99 percent, just shy of the 15
percent level that would trigger the company's poison pill
defense.
MHR, run by activist investor Mark Rachesky, and its
affiliates said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that it purchased another 25,000 shares of
Navistar on Thursday, a day when the shares fell as the company
withdrew its 2012 profit forecast and disclosed that the SEC was
probing its financial statements.
That gives MHR and its affiliates, already Navistar's
second-largest shareholder, a total of 10.275 million shares,
according to the SEC filing. Navistar has 68.566 million shares
outstanding, according to Reuters data.
Faced with three large investors who now hold about 45
percent of its outstanding shares, Navistar in June adopted a
poison pill defense that would allow existing shareholders to
buy new shares at a steep discount if any outside investor took
a 15 percent or greater stake in the Lisle, Illinois-based
company.
Navistar's largest shareholder, asset manager Franklin
Resources Inc, has crossed that line with an 18.8
percent stake in the company. It boosted its holdings to that
level before the poison pill was adopted, but cannot add further
to its holdings without triggering the defense.
Rachesky did not respond to a request for comment on
Tuesday. When his firm first disclosed it had taken a large
position in Navistar in June, it said it might seek seats on the
board or propose that the company be put up for sale.
A Navistar spokeswoman did not immediately return a call
seeking comment.
Navistar's third-largest shareholder is billionaire activist
investor Carl Icahn, who last year launched an unsuccessful
campaign to merge Navistar with Oshkosh Corp and now
holds a 14.5 percent stake, according to Reuters data, with
Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Funds holding the fourth-largest
position at 7.2 percent.
Rachesky served as Icahn's chief investment officer before
co-founding his own investment firm, but the two have not always
seen eye to eye. MHR solidified its position as the largest
shareholder of film studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
last year after Icahn gave up a long battle to take over that
company.
Navistar shares were up 5 percent to $25.92 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They have fallen 35
percent this year, while the Thomson Reuters U.S. Heavy
Machinery & Vehicles index is little changed.
After struggling to win regulatory approval for a new
technology to reduce emissions from its heavy diesel engines,
Navistar in the past month changed course, saying it would use
engines made by Cummins Inc that incorporate the same
urea-based emissions technology most of its rivals use.