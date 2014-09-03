Sept 3 Navistar International Corp
posted a smaller-than-expected loss on Wednesday, lifted by a
rebound in commercial vehicle demand in North America as well as
declining warranty costs related to its big bet on a failed
proprietary engine technology.
The company also said it expects industrywide deliveries of
trucks "in the upper-end of our estimated 2014 range."
The suburban Chicago-based maker of trucks, buses and
military vehicles said its loss narrowed to $2 million, or 2
cents a share, for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, from
$247 million, or $3.06 a share, during the comparable quarter
last year.
Sales were flat at $2.8 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected Navistar to post a loss of 66
cents a share, according to Reuters estimates.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)