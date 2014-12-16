Dec 16 Navistar International Corp on
Tuesday reported a larger-than-expected loss, pulled down by
restructuring and product warranty costs.
The Lisle, Illinois-based truckmaker reported a net loss of
$72 million, or 88 cents a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter
ended October 31, compared with a loss of $154 million, or $1.91
a share, during the comparable quarter last year.
Sales rose 9 percent to $3 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a profit
of 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)