Dec 16 Navistar International Corp on Tuesday reported a larger-than-expected loss, pulled down by restructuring and product warranty costs.

The Lisle, Illinois-based truckmaker reported a net loss of $72 million, or 88 cents a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended October 31, compared with a loss of $154 million, or $1.91 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

Sales rose 9 percent to $3 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a profit of 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)