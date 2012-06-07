* Shares hit lowest point since 2008
* Books $104 million Q2 charge for warranty expenses
* Full-year profit forecast cut again
* Still waiting on EPA approval of engine
* Former GM executive promoted to key role
By Scott Malone
June 7 Navistar International Corp
reported a second-quarter loss, hit by a hefty charge for
warranty costs related to engines built in 2010 and 2011,
sending its shares down as much as 28 percent to their lowest
since late 2008.
The U.S. truck and engine maker's revenue also came in shy
of Wall Street expectations as a regulatory review of its new
model of diesel engine prompted some customers to hold off on
ordering.
Navistar said it had promoted Troy Clarke, a former General
Motors Co executive who previously ran Navistar's Asian
operations, to the new post of president of trucks and engines -
essentially overseeing all Navistar business lines.
"It goes without saying that the start of the year has been
a disappointment for us," Chief Executive Daniel Ustian told
investors on a conference call. "The influences from outside are
there, but it has a lot to do with our own execution."
The company warned investors in March that costs for
repairing the 2010 and 2011 engines were taking a heavy toll on
profit, but at the time it said warranty claims had peaked. But
claims shot even higher in April, executives said on Thursday,
prompting it to take a $104 million second-quarter charge.
The Lisle, Illinois-based company is still waiting on a U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency review of nitrogen oxide
emissions from its new heavy-duty truck engine, and Ustian said
he could not predict how long that review would take. The engine
does not comply with current U.S. emission rules.
"Clearly, their engine strategy hasn't worked and that has
filtered through to the rest of the business," said Basili
Alukos, an analyst at Morningstar in Chicago who follows the
company.
Navistar faces costs of up to $1,919 per non-compliant
engine, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The engine in question aims to cut emissions of nitrogen
oxide, a pollutant linked to asthma, without using liquid urea,
the approach taken by Navistar's rivals. The company says its
technology is easier to use, but so far has not won the EPA's
blessing for the approach. The company in January submitted an
application seeking the EPA's approval for the engine, but later
withdrew it and reapplied in late May, it said in an SEC filing.
Navistar fell 11 percent to $25 at mid-afternoon on the New
York Stock Exchange, off a session low of $20.21.
Shares of its rivals followed the overall market higher,
with truck maker Oshkosh Corp up 2.8 percent at $20.54
and engine maker Cummins Inc up 2.9 percent at $98.50.
Truck maker Paccar Inc rose less than 1 percent to
$38.15.
UNEXPECTED LOSS
The second-quarter loss of $172 million, or $2.50 per share,
included a pretax charge of $104 million for warranty expenses
to repair trucks sold in 2010 and 2011. The company earned $74
million, or 93 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue at the maker of International trucks, Monaco
recreational vehicles and school buses fell about 2 percent to
$3.3 billion. Analysts had expected $3.63 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the second downward revision to its forecast this year,
the company said it now expects 2012 adjusted earnings to range
from breakeven to $2.00 per share, down from an initial forecast
of $5.00 to $5.75 a share.
Wall Street had expected 67 cents per share in the second
quarter and $3.73 for the year.
Analysts voiced skepticism about the forecast for the rest
of the year.
"Management credibility around these numbers is clearly
impaired at this point," Jefferies analyst Steve Volkmann wrote
in a note to clients on Thursday.
SUCCESSION PLANNING?
Further management changes may be on the way, Volkmann
added: "The board of directors will meet on June 19, where we
believe additional management changes are likely to be
discussed."
Asked on the call if Clarke's promotion - which came with
changes in the assignments of two other executives - was the
start of a succession plan, the 61-year-old Ustian said, "Some
succession throughout the company is in our thought process."
Clarke joined Navistar in January 2010 as a senior vice
president for strategic initiatives. He took charge of its Asian
operations in April 2011.
Navistar management has had a lot going on over the past
year. Activist investor Carl Icahn in late 2011 and early 2012
pushed for it to merge with Oshkosh, a proposal that Ustian said
he was open to considering. Oshkosh management and shareholders
rejected the idea.
Navistar is also in the midst of developing natural
gas-powered trucks, with a goal of having a natural gas option
on all its trucks by the end of 2013, betting that more
commercial truckers would opt for that fuel over more expensive
diesel.