S.Korea department, discount store sales rise in March
SEOUL, April 28 South Korea's department and discount store sales recovered in March in a positive sign for consumption that has been sluggish for months, trade ministry data showed on Friday.
March 5 Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss due to lower sales to the U.S. military and its transition to a new emission technology.
Navistar's net loss widened to $248 million, or $3.05 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from $123 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
April 27 Amazon.com Inc's retail and cloud-computing sales rose in the first quarter, inching above Wall Street's expectations and sending the company's shares to an all-time high in extended trading.