* Franklin Resources now top holder with 18.8 pct stake
* MHR, Icahn holdings shy of poison pill trigger point
* Franklin cannot raise stake without triggering
pill-Navistar
* Key question is if investors working together, observers
say
* Weak demand in U.S., slowing growth abroad hurting demand
By Scott Malone
July 12 Three big investors have increased their
stakes in embattled U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar
International Corp, which last month surprised Wall
Street with a quarterly loss and has since backed down from a
new engine technology it was pushing.
Asset manager Franklin Resources Inc is now
Navistar's largest shareholder, with an 18.8 percent stake,
topping MHR Fund Management and billionaire Carl Icahn. MHR last
month took a significant stake in the company and now holds
14.95 percent; Icahn holds 13.19 percent.
Together, the three top shareholders hold almost 47 percent
of the outstanding shares of the maker of International-brand
heavy trucks and school buses.
Those larger stakes could set the stage for investors to
pressure Navistar - whose market value has fallen almost 40
percent this year - to move quickly to improve its performance
in a year when analysts expect it to lose money.
"I think there are a lot of back-room meetings going on,"
said Gimme Credit analyst Vicki Bryan. "They might be trying to
work together to forge alliances that Navistar's management is
not able to get accomplished."
MHR, founded by Mark Rachesky, declined comment, while Icahn
and Franklin Resources did not respond to requests for comment.
Navistar Chief Executive Daniel Ustian and Troy Clarke, the
company's recently appointed president of trucks and engines,
last week laid out a change in engine strategy that failed to
impress investors. After months of failing to win U.S.
regulatory approval for a novel technology to cut emissions,
Navistar said it would adopt the approach used by most of its
rivals, including Cummins Inc and Paccar Corp :
using liquid urea to help cut emissions of nitrogen oxide, a
pollutant linked to asthma.
Navistar said a new engine it is developing would be ready
by early next year, but investors fear its sales will suffer in
the meantime.
Navistar shares were up 3.4 percent to $23.79 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
UP AGAINST THE POISON PILL
Navistar in June adopted a "poison pill" intended to keep
any investor from acquiring a 15 percent or greater stake in the
company.
Franklin Resources took its higher stake, which it disclosed
in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
prior to Navistar adopting the poison pill, Navistar said.
"They acquired all those shares prior to the adoption of the
poison pill. There is no issue there," said Navistar spokeswoman
Karen Denning. But she also said the poison pill would prevent
Franklin Resources from buying more shares.
The MHR and Icahn stakes remain below the 15 percent trigger
level.
Navistar's board adopted the poison pill to prevent a
hostile takeover. It would allow existing investors with less
than a 15 percent stake to buy new shares in the company at half
price, which would dilute the holdings of anyone with more than
15 percent.
Charles Kane, a senior lecturer in finance at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of
Management, said it was likely that Icahn and MHR were working
together informally. He said he has served on corporate boards
where activist investors appeared to team up to try to influence
management.
"They all get together, they all work in unison, and that
way they can have more impact," said Kane, who has served on the
boards of a number of tech companies that have been approached
by activist investors, including Netezza Corp, which was
acquired by International Business Machines Corp in
2010. "I'm not sure that this kind of poison pill is effective
against activists."
HITTING THE BRAKES
Navistar shareholders got more to worry about earlier this
week when engine maker Cummins warned it no longer expects to be
able to grow sales this year, as demand for trucks weakens in
the United States and fails to improve in the key emerging
markets of Brazil, China and India.
That news pulled down the shares of big U.S. truck and
engine makers including Cummins, Navistar, Oshkosh Truck Corp
and Paccar.
"The market has been weak in North America and now is
slowing in China and Brazil," said Robert W. Baird & Co analyst
David Leiker. "There are a couple of tough quarters ahead for
heavy trucks."
Navistar has been facing pressure from investors to sell
itself or change its engine strategy. It has struggled for the
past year to contain costs of developing a new type of diesel
engine for heavy trucks.
Icahn, who also owns 9.5 percent of Oshkosh, last year
pushed for a merger of that company and Navistar. Navistar CEO
Ustian was open to a deal, but Oshkosh shareholders fought off
Icahn by voting down a slate of directors he had nominated at
the company's January shareholder meeting.
Analysts have suggested that Navistar could be sold to a
European or Chinese truck maker. Fiat Industrial SpA CEO
Sergio Marchionne in June publicly flirted with the idea, but
early this month one of his deputies said Navistar's engine
strategy was "completely different" from Fiat's approach.
One major factor that could scare off potential buyers is
the continuing review of Navistar's engines by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency. Until the EPA certifies that
the engines meet current emissions standards, potential buyers
will remain wary of a deal, according to sources familiar with
the situation.
MHR's Rachesky worked for Icahn before starting his own
investment firm. His company is the largest shareholder of film
studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, a position it
firmed up last year after Icahn gave up a long battle to take
over the company.
The 39 percent slide in Navistar shares this year has been
far steeper than the declines at its peers. Oshkosh is down 6
percent; Cummins, 5 percent; and Paccar, 4 percent.