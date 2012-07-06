* Adopting urea-based technology used by rivals
* Says EPA "supportive" of approach
* Questions remain on strategy -analyst
* Shares slide 16 percent
By Scott Malone
July 6 Navistar International Corp,
struggling to win U.S. regulatory approval for a new generation
of diesel engine, changed course on Friday, saying it was
developing a new model expected to be ready early next year.
The move failed to impress investors, who sent shares of the
U.S. truck and engine maker down 16 percent, making it the
biggest loser on the New York Stock Exchange. Analysts
questioned the costs for the transition to the new engine.
Navistar, which makes the International brand heavy trucks
and school buses, said the new engine would use liquid urea to
help cut emissions of nitrogen oxide, a pollutant linked to
asthma. Liquid urea is used by its rivals as a catalyst in
diesel engines to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides.
The move amounts to taking the same road as rivals,
including engine maker Cummins Inc and truck maker
Paccar Corp.
"It fell short of my expectations," said Morningstar analyst
Basili Alukos of the move. "I was expecting or hoping for them
to abandon their engine business completely and start buying
from a third-party supplier."
A key concern for investors is whether the uncertainty
around Navistar's engine strategy will make trucking companies
less willing to buy its vehicles.
"Seven months ago this would have been a welcome
announcement," said Rob Wertheimer, an analyst with Vertical
Research Partners. "As it is we see it as a positive, simply due
to clarity, but a high risk. Navistar aims to have engines on
the road in early 2013. There remains a risk that Navistar is
shut out of the business temporarily before then."
In addition to its trouble winning regulatory approval for
the new engines, Navistar last month surprised Wall Street with
a quarterly loss after taking a $104 million charge for warranty
claims on engines sold in 2010 and 2011.
Navistar said its new technology, called In-Cylinder
Technology Plus, will also help meet greenhouse gas emission
rules in advance of 2014 and 2017 requirements.
Navistar had previously had difficulty winning approval from
the Environmental Protection Agency for an alternate technology
that did not use liquid urea, which the company had asserted
would be a lower-cost option for truckers. It said its
forthcoming engine will include aspects of each technology.
"Today's decision (is) a step in the right direction, but
more answers (are) needed before becoming aggressive on the
stock," R.W. Baird & Co analyst David Leiker wrote in a note to
clients. Key questions include the costs of launching the new
engine and how profitable the engine will be, he said.
NO FINANCIAL FORECAST
Navistar Chief Financial Officer Andrew Cederoth told
investors in a brief conference call the company would not
update its earnings and revenue forecasts until after it
receives approval for the new engine from the EPA and California
regulators.
Executives took no questions during the call.
Analysts, on average, expect a full-year loss of $2.18 per
share, including one-time items, or a profit of 22 cents,
excluding items, on $14.22 billion in revenue, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it has already shared its new engine
approach with the EPA, which it described as "supportive."
"We have a high degree of confidence in the certainty of
certification," said Troy Clarke, who was named president of its
truck and engine business last month.
The EPA said in a statement it would "review any new
certification application or information once it is received."
Navistar shares were down $4.71 to $24.08. They have lost
one-half of their value over the past year and have been
volatile over the past month, following the quarterly loss and
the emergence of a new, big activist shareholder.
Activist fund company MHR Fund Management LLC, founded and
run by Mark Rachesky, has taken a 13.6 percent stake in
Navistar, becoming the largest shareholder, ahead of billionaire
investor Carl Icahn who owns 11.9 percent.
Faced with the two activist stakeholders, Navistar last
month adopted a poison pill plan to fend off hostile suitors.
Icahn last year sought to merge Navistar with rival Oshkosh
Truck Co, of which he owns 9.5 percent. Navistar Chief
Executive Daniel Ustian had been open to the idea but Oshkosh
management and shareholders rejected it.