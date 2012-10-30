Oct 30 U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar
International Corp said it will close its manufacturing
plant in Garland, Texas and cut 900 jobs to reduce costs.
The company said earlier this year that about 500 employees
had accepted buyouts in the third quarter and that another 200
would probably be laid off in the fourth quarter.
The company had 20,800 employees worldwide as of Oct. 31,
2011, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The Garland plant closure is expected to reduce Navistar's
operating costs by $25-$35 million annually, it said.
The company will record a charge of about $10 million in the
fourth quarter, mainly related to employee separation benefits.
It also expects to record certain pretax charges of $30-$50
million, dependent upon determination of fair value, Navistar
said.