* Navy requested $1.85 bln for program from FY2013-2017
* Navy cites big focus on affordability, risk reduction
* Companies to get more details the week of Dec. 10
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 The U.S. Navy is moving
forward with a long-delayed effort to replace the aging fleet of
Marine One helicopters that transport the U.S. president, with
the first of the new aircraft slated to enter service in 2020.
The Navy's last attempt to buy a new presidential helicopter
ended in 2009, when then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates
cancelled a program run by Lockheed Martin Corp after
numerous requirement changes threatened to double the cost of
the program to more than $13 billion.
On Friday, the Navy issued a draft request for proposals
that maps out its plan to buy 25 new helicopters, giving
companies until Dec. 5 to respond. It also invited bidders to an
unclassified conference to be held the week of Dec. 10, when
government officials will answer questions about the proposed
terms of the competition.
This time, Lockheed Martin is paired with Sikorsky Aircraft,
a unit of United Technologies Corp, offering Sikorsky's
S-92 helicopter.
Lockheed's partner on the previous program, Finmeccanica SpA
unit AgustaWestland, has teamed up with Northrop
Grumman Corp, to submit a possible bid based on
AgustaWestland 101 helicopter.
Boeing Co said it is also studying a possible bid
based on its H-47 Chinook helicopter or the V-22 Osprey
tilt-rotor aircraft that it builds with Textron Inc's
Bell Helicopter unit.
The current presidential helicopters are VH-60N "Night
Hawks" and VH-3D "Sea Kings," both built by Sikorsky. The fleet
is operated by the Marine Corps, but the acquisition program is
overseen by the Navy.
In the draft request, which was posted to a federal
procurement website on Nov. 23, the Navy said its acquisition
plan aimed to integrate mature communications equipment into an
existing aircraft. It said it expected to issue a final draft
request for proposals in March 2013 and award an initial
engineering and design contract by mid-2014.
"We're pursuing a technically viable and cost-effective
aircraft to replace the current presidential helicopters," said
Navy spokeswoman Kelly Burdick. "No PowerPoint planes."
Captain Cate Mueller, another Navy spokeswoman, said the
Navy planned to award a fixed-price contract with an incentive
fee for the development program, moving to fixed-price terms for
low rate initial production and full production.
She said the new program was structured to emphasize
"affordability, cost control and risk reduction in balance with
system performance," before any major contracts are awarded.
The Navy included $1.85 billion for the program in its
budget request for fiscal 2013 through 2017, with funding to
increase $61.2 million the first year to $687.7 million in
fiscal 2017.
The Navy's new procurement program comes as weapons
companies brace for additional cuts in defense spending,
regardless of whether Congress is able to avert $500 billion in
reductions that are due to start taking effect in January.
Congressional aides said the Navy's plan to slowly ramp up
funding for the program could ensure its survival, even if some
additional cuts are imposed on the Pentagon as part of a
compromise to avoid the full brunt of the cuts now planned.
Burdick said the first helicopters built under the previous
Lockheed program were sold to Canada, while some additional
parts were sold to Denmark.
It was not immediately clear how much money was raised by
the sales, but the Navy had planned to use the funds to defray
the termination costs it owed Lockheed for cancelling the
program.