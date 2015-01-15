(Corrects position of Marine Corps general and makes clear he
speaks for Navy)
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Navy will insist on
competition for the next U.S. amphibious warship despite a
decision last year to base the ship on the LPD-17 ship designed
by Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Marine Corps Major
General Robert Walsh said on Tuesday.
Walsh, who is director of the U.S. Navy's Expeditionary
Warfare Division, said the U.S. military owned the design for
the LPD-17 class of ships and would launch a competition for the
new warship program known as LX (R).
"Competition drives down cost," Walsh said after a speech at
the annual symposium of the Surface Navy Association. He said
competition was also one of the key goals of the Pentagon's
Better Buying Power initiative to improve arms acquisitions.
Navy officials had no immediate comment on the expected
terms of the competition, which are likely to emerge after the
release of the fiscal 2016 budget request.
Huntington Ingalls and General Dynamics Corp are
expected to compete to build the ships that would be used to
transport Marines to the battlefield. It was not immediately
clear which other firms would compete.
The Navy plans to buy a total of 11 new amphibious ships
under the LX (R) program, with a goal of procuring the first of
the new ships in fiscal 2020.
Beci Brenton, spokeswoman for Huntington Ingalls, said the
company applauded the Navy's decision to select the LPD hull
form as the basis for LX(R), and said it would reduce costs and
risks for the Navy and the shipbuilder.
"With regards to competition, this really is a Navy
decision," she said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio and Ken
Wills)