WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. Navy plans to award
contracts before the end of the first quarter to Lockheed Martin
Corp and Australia's Austal for its next three
Littoral Combat Ships as well as money to buy materials for a
fourth, Navy officials said Thursday.
Navy acquisition chief Sean Stackley told reporters the Navy
was in talks with both companies and expected to award contracts
before the pricing in the current proposals expired at the end
of March.
Rear Admiral Brian Antonio, program executive officer for
the LCS ships, said one of the companies would be awarded a
contract for two ships while the other would receive funds for
one plus money to start buying material and components for a
second.
Both men spoke with reporters after speeches at the annual
conference of the Surface Navy Association.
The Navy had hoped to award contracts for two ships to each
company but Congress cut funding for one of the ships given a
reassessment of the vessels' capabilities completed late last
year.
Antonio said adding the advanced procurement funding would
help the company that received only one ship order this year to
avoid any associated breaks in production.
Stackley said the Navy was finalizing its plans to upgrade
the next 20 LCS ships, which will be redesignated as frigates,
beginning in fiscal 2019.
He said the Navy also planned to retrofit many of the first
32 ships in the LCS class with the planned improvements but said
details had not been worked out. He said the goal was to at
least add survivability upgrades to all the LCS ships.
Antonio said the Navy favored competition and had not
decided whether to proceed with one or both of the LCS designs
when it moved ahead with the modified LCS ship, or frigate. He
said a decision likely be made around 2018.
