WASHINGTON, June 3 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc on Monday beat out General Dynamics Corp for a larger share of a $6.1 billion U.S. Navy order for nine new DDG-51 destroyers, with Huntington Ingalls set to build five ships for $3.3 billion over the next decade, the Pentagon said.

General Dynamics will build four DDG-51 destroyers for $2.8 billion over the next 10 years, it said. It also received an option for an additional warship, which if exercised, would bring the value of the contract to $3.5 billion, the Defense Department said.