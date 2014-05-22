By Andrea Shalal
| COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado May 22 Lockheed
Martin Corp and Australia's Austal on Thursday
submitted their best ideas for the U.S. Navy's next small
warship, as a Navy task force continues to reassess the future
of its $34 billion Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program.
The Navy last month asked U.S. and foreign weapons makers to
submit cost and technical data on ship designs and weapons to
inform the work of a task force that is due to report on various
options by July 31, in time to help shape the Navy's fiscal 2016
budget request.
The Navy created the task force after Defense Secretary
Chuck Hagel expressed significant concerns about the
survivability and firepower of the current LCS ships, and
ordered a pause in orders after 32 ships. The Navy has ordered
24 ships of the total 52 planned so far.
Lockheed submitted what it called "a low risk approach with
several options" that would allow the Navy to evolve the current
steel monohull design built by Lockheed for the LCS program,
said Joe North, vice president of Littoral Ship Systems for
Lockheed's Mission Systems & Sensors business.
The proposal includes a variety of options for new
surface-to-surface missiles, launchers, radar and other
equipment - all priced under $700 million - that the Navy can
choose to pursue all at once or using a phased-in approach over
the coming years, North said. Lockheed's LCS ships now cost
about $460 million each.
North said Lockheed also provided details about a higher-end
LCS variant it has offered to international buyers that has a
bigger hull and includes an Aegis missile defense system. The
cost of that option would exceed $700 million, he said.
"We're basically doing a spiral design that offers them
different configurations, based on what they may want," he said.
He said the current design for Lockheed's monohull had 180
metric tons of space set aside for interchangeable equipment
packages that could be used for permanent weapons systems.
The current class of ships was built to hunt do battle
against mines, submarines and surface ships using
interchangeable equipment packages, but officials have grown
concerned that the ships also need some permanent weapons on
board.
North said he was confident the Navy would conclude that it
was "way too expensive" to start with a clean sheet design for a
new small warship, and said such an effort would likely cost
around $1 billion, and could result in a new class of warships
that cost around $1 billion each.
North said Lockheed could start building the new variants as
early as 2017, which would allow the Navy to begin modifying the
existing LCS ships even before it reached 32 ships.
He said additional savings could be achieved, depending on
the number of ships the Navy planned to order.
Austal, which is building an aluminum trimaran design for
the Navy, had no immediate comment on the cost and technical
details included in its response to the Navy's request for data.
It was not immediately clear which other firms responded to
the Navy's request. The answers are due at the end of Thursday.
(editing by Gunna Dickson)