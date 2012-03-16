* Down from current target of 313 ships
* Navy awards contracts for 4 more coastal warships
* Lockheed gets $715 mln contract for 2 ships
* Austal wins $691.6 mln deal for 2 ships
WASHINGTON, March 16 The U.S. Navy is
nearly finished with a review that will recommend a total fleet
of around 300 ships, down from the current target of 313 ships,
the Navy's top uniformed officer said on Friday.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert said the
Navy expected to deliver the review to Navy Secretary Ray Mabus
as early as next week.
He said the review was intended to translate the Pentagon's
new military strategy into concrete requirements for the number
of ships, planes and people the Navy needs to carry out its
missions by 2020.
"I think the number will come out somewhere around 300,"
Greenert told a defense writers meeting, referring to the fleet
size addressed by the review.
Navy leaders have called for a 313-ship Navy since a
Pentagon-wide review of programs conducted in 2006, but the
revamped military strategy and tighter defense budgets have
reduced the target.
The Navy currently has 285 ships in its fleet, but it plans
to build 55 new lighter, more agile coastal warships in coming
years to help meet mission needs.
The U.S. Navy on Friday announced that it had modified its
existing block-buy contracts with Lockheed Martin Corp
and Australia's Austal to add funding for two new ships
from each of the companies in fiscal 2012.
The Navy said it was adding $715 million to its fixed-price,
incentive-fee contract with Lockheed Martin for two ships in
fiscal 2012, which ends Sept. 30, and $691.6 million to a
similar contract with Austal, also for two ships.
The funding will pay for the ninth through 12th ships in the
Navy's new class of coastal warships.
"The Navy is successfully driving down costs in the Littoral
Combat Ship program," said Navy Rear Admiral James Murdoch,
program executive officer for Littoral Combat Ships, adding that
cost-cutting measures would allow the Navy to proceed with its
plans to buy a total of 55 LCS ships in coming years.
He said concerted efforts to stabilize design, improve
production planning, invest in shipbuilder improvements and
leverage long-term vendor agreements, coupled with the
competitive long-term contract, had made the program more
affordable.
Greenert said the force structure review would be sent to
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta for approval, and then presented
to congressional committees before it is publicly released.
Bob Nugent, vice president of AMI International, said the
new 300-ship goal represented a compromise between increasingly
constrained Pentagon budgets and pressure from lawmakers to
increase the size of the fleet.
He said any attempt by the Navy to adopt a target below 300
ships would likely be met with howls of protest from Congress.
Lawmakers have repeatedly chided Navy officials in recent
weeks about short-changing shipbuilding at a time when naval
forces are in high demand and the Pentagon is pivoting to focus
more on the Asia-Pacific region.
Mabus told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday
that he felt confident that a fleet of around 300 ships would
allow the Navy to fulfill its missions.
He said current plans called for the Navy to reach a fleet
size of 300 ships by 2019.