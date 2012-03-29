* Plan sees smaller fleet, says number could drop further
* Need to replace ballistic missile submarines driving costs
* Average yearly funding of $16.8 bln needed
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. Navy on Wednesday
submitted a 30-year shipbuilding plan to Congress that calls for
a fleet of about 300 ships, 13 less than in the previous plan,
and warns that the number may drop further if costs rise on any
major shipbuilding programs.
The plan, required by Congress, forecast average yearly
spending on new ships of about $16.8 billion per year over the
next three decades, well above the historical average of around
$15 billion.
Spending would average about $15.1 billion for the first 10
years, but would shoot up to $19.5 billion per year from 2023 to
2032, mainly due to the cost of replacing the current fleet of
Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, the report showed.
Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter submitted the plan to
Congress, saying it is affordable over the next five-year
period, but "presents a resourcing challenge" beyond that,
largely due to the investment required for the new submarines.
The report assumes that funding for shipbuilding will rise
beginning in fiscal year 2018 and continuing through 2032, that
all major ships will serve to the end of their service lives,
and that the Navy will be able to avert the cost overruns that
have plagued major shipbuilding programs in the past.
"If any of these assumptions prove to be faulty, future
shipbuilding plans will include fewer ships and battle force
inventory levels will change, inevitably falling below 300
ships," the report warned.
Defense analyst Loren Thompson of the Lexington Institute
said the 30-year plan was in line with the Obama
administration's budget plan for fiscal 2013 and the associated
five-year plan, which had already detailed plans to delay the
start of the new nuclear submarine program by two years.
The report said the current fleet numbered 282 ships as of
March 23, but would grow to around 300 ships by 2019.
That future fleet would include about 12-14 ballistic
missile submarines, 11 nuclear-power aircraft carriers, 48
attack submarines, zero to 4 cruise missile submarines, about 90
large surface combatants, 55 small surface combatants, 32
amphibious landing ships, 29 logistics ships, and 33 support
vessels, according to the report.
Ron O'Rourke, naval analyst with the Congressional Research
Service, said the latest 30-year plan added some destroyers and
attack submarines, addressing projected shortfalls that had
drawn congressional criticism in last year's plan.
The long range vessel construction plan includes plans to
build three attack submarines and destroyers in some years,
instead of just two, wh ich would be good news for the companies
that build them, General Dynamics Corp and Huntington
Ingalls Industries.
The Navy's latest plan calls for starting design work on a
new ballistic missile submarine in fiscal year 2017, with the
lead ship in the class to be obtained in fiscal 2021 at a
projected cost of $11.7 billion.
The average cost for the second through 12th submarines was
expected to drop to around $6.025 billion, about $1 billion less
than initially expected, due to a concerted Navy effort to tamp
down requirements for the new boats, it said.
The Pentagon has set an even lower affordability target for
the new submarines of $5.3 billion per boat, which the Navy said
it was committed to meeting.
The report said the high cost of designing and building the
new submarine would have a disproportionate impact on the Navy's
shipbuilding plans, straining the funding available for other
ships.
Still, the Navy said it planned to continue buying aircraft
carriers built by Huntington Ingalls, and would buy up to 33
DDG-51 destroyers built by both Huntington Ingalls and General
Dynamics through 2030.
It also stuck to its goal of buying both versions of the new
coastal combat ships built by Lockheed Martin Corp and
Australia's Austal, with an eye to reaching its 55-ship
target for the class by 2029.
The Navy said it was doing "everything in its power" to
reduce projected shipbuilding costs during the mid-term planning
period of 2023 to 2032, but said sustaining shipbuilding plans
over the next 30 years would be a "key challenge."
If the Navy was unable to find the funding to pay for all
its shipbuilding programs in the mid-term period, its nuclear
and conventional battle force plans would have to be
"dramatically changed, and the overall size of the battle force
will drop below the levels needed to meet all naval presence and
warfighting requirements," it said.