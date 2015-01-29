Jan 29 NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund publ AB :

* Q4 operating profit 23.4 million Swedish crowns ($2.84 million) vs 24.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net asset value up by 3.4 pct to 50.53 crowns per share compared to Q3 2014

* Q4 net asset value 50.53 crowns per share vs 43.92 crowns per share year ago

* Q4 net income 23.6 million crowns vs 24.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2333 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)