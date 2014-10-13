* Heineken to merge two of its Nigerian operations
* NB gets regulatory nod, seeks shareholders' vote
LAGOS Oct 13 Nigerian Breweries (NB)
said on Monday it won regulatory approval to merge its
operations with rival Consolidated Breweries, majority owned by
its parent firm Heineken.
Heineken, the majority shareholder in Nigerian Breweries,
acquired a controlling stake in Consolidated Breweries in 2005
and said it would seek approvals to merge both businesses to
take advantage of Nigeria's growing market for beer and malt
drinks.
Nigerian Beweries, a unit of the world's third biggest
brewer, said it has won Nigeria's Securities and Exchange
Commission approval for the merger and said it would now seek
shareholders' vote on the deal.
Neither firm disclosed the value of the deal. Nigerian
Breweries listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange will be the
surviving entity after the merger.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)