Houston has been selected to host the 2013 National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star game for the second time in seven years, the league said on Wednesday.

The game will be played February 17 and marks the third time the Texas city has hosted the event. The 1989 and 2006 All-Star games were also in Houston, home to the NBA's Rockets.

"Houston is a spectacular sports city, and for one week it will be the basketball capital of the world," NBA Commissioner David Stern said in a statement.

This year's All-Star game will be played February 26 in Orlando.

