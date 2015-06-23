Former basketball great Michael Jordan delivers a speech as he attends a party celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan shoe line in Paris, France June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

RALEIGH, North Carolina Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets have been selected to host the National Basketball Association's 2017 All-Star Game, the league said on Tuesday.

Top players representing the NBA's Eastern and Western Conferences will tip off at Time Warner Cable Arena on Feb. 19, capping a weekend that includes the popular slam dunk contest and other events.

The North Carolina-based Hornets, owned by six-times NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Jordan, previously hosted the All-Star Game in 1991.

Landing an All-Star weekend, a showcase of skills competitions and exhibitions culminating in a game that pits the league's marquee players against each other, offers big business benefits to the host city.

The 2015 All-Star Game was hosted by New York City and generated an estimated $195 million in economic activity.

Toronto will host the 2016 All-Star Game, marking the first time the event will be held outside the United States.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Tony Jimenez)