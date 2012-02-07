Los Angeles Clippers guard Chauncey Billups was helped off the court after injuring his left Achilles during his team's overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Billups took an awkward step with no one around him and immediately fell to the floor midway through the fourth quarter.

The Clippers, off to a 15-7 start and the lead in the Pacific Division, will send the guard for a scan on Tuesday.

"I'm hoping it's not that bad," Clippers point guard Chris Paul told reporters. "We know we have to lift up the team and pick up what we'll miss without him being on the court."

In the Eastern Conference, New York forward Carmelo Anthony also had to exit early after suffering a right groin injury.

Anthony, voted a starter for this month's All Star game, hurt his right groin while throwing an alley-oop during the first quarter and hobbled off the court. The Knicks beat Utah 99-88.

The team is calling the injury a strain and said Anthony is day-to-day and will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

The Knicks are already without forward Amar'e Stoudemire, who is on an indefinite leave of absence after the death of his brother.

