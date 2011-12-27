Milwaukee Bucks' Carlos Delfino (R) and Drew Gooden celebrate during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Milwaukee Bucks forward Drew Gooden has been suspended one game without pay for a flagrant foul against Gerald Henderson of the Charlotte Bobcats, the National Basketball Association said on Tuesday.

The incident, in which Gooden made excessive contact with Henderson's head, took place in the third quarter of the Bucks' 96-95 loss to the Bobcats in Charlotte on Monday.

Gooden will serve his suspension on Tuesday when the Bucks host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their regular season home opener.

