Milwaukee continued to relish the role of giant-killers when a storming second-half performance led the Bucks to a 105-97 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Milwaukee survived a 40-point barrage from LeBron James and overcame a 17-point first half deficit by exploding in the final two quarters to win their third straight in a streak that also includes a triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bucks (10-11) also defeated the Heat on January 22 in what had been Miami's only loss in nine games going into Wednesday's contest.

This time, Milwaukee ate into Miami's advantage with a 13-2 run to start the third quarter before kicking into a higher gear at the start of the next by outscoring the visitors 22-3 en route to a 98-82 lead in the blink of an eye.

The Heat could get no closer than nine in the fourth before a three-pointer at the buzzer settled the final score. Dwyane Wade finished with 23 points but the visitors were undone by a lack of teamwork as the pressure mounted in the final quarter.

"We're trying to find a balance where we can take advantage of our guys' strengths of ability to attack and ability to break down the defense," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters.

"At the same time, we have to do it collectively, and the ball has to move."

Brandon Jennings sparked Milwaukee with 31 points, including seven three-pointers, while Drew Gooden added 17 and nine rebounds.

James poured in 24 first-quarter points to stake Miami (16-6) to a 40-23 lead at the first interval before the Bucks hauled themselves back into the contest to end the Heat's five-game winning streak.

"In the first half it felt like LeBron was going to go for 60. We just played good defense as a team and stayed aggressive," Jennings said.

