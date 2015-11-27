Nov 17, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd yells from the bench against the Washington Wizards in the second quarter at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 115-86. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd has been suspended one game for an on-court outburst that saw him slap a ball out of a referee's hands in a game earlier this week, the National Basketball Association said on Friday.

The incident occurred while Kidd was arguing a call and resulted in a technical foul and ejection from Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings, which the Bucks went on to lose 129-118.

Kidd needed to be restrained by several members of his team before being escorted off the court.

Kidd, a former player who won an NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, will serve his suspension without pay later on Friday when Milwaukee visit the Orlando Magic.

