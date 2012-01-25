Chicago Bulls' Derrick Rose celebrates after teammate Luol Deng was fouled while shooting by Los Angeles Lakers' Pau Gasol during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The NBA-leading Chicago Bulls will have to make do without Luol Deng for an undetermined period after the forward revealed on Tuesday he has a torn ligament in his left wrist.

Deng was injured in Saturday's game against Charlotte and sat out Chicago's contest against New Jersey the next day.

He will now take some time off and attempt to return and play through the injury without surgery.

"It sounds terrible, but I'll be fine," Deng told his team's website (nba.com/bulls). "I feel like without the surgery, I'll be fine. I just know what I can do with it and what I can't do. There's going to be days when it's sore."

Deng is Chicago's top perimeter defender and second leading scorer averaging 15.9 points per game along with 7.5 rebounds.

The Bulls (16-3) have already played a stint without reigning league MVP Derrick Rose, who recently returned from a toe injury, and the latest news comes as they have enjoyed a promising start to the season after losing in last year's Eastern Conference Finals.

