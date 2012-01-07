The Chicago Bulls extended their winning streak to six games with a late run to pull away from the Orlando Magic 97-83 at the Amway Center on Friday.

The Bulls held off a late push by the Magic that narrowed a 17-point lead to just three at 80-77 with six minutes left before securing the victory by limiting the Magic to just one more field goal.

Chicago's Kyle Korver had two of his five three-pointers in the game to stretch the winning margin.

Derrick Rose and Luol Deng led the Bulls attack with 21 points each, Carlos Boozer scored 20 and Korver had 18 off the bench. Rose also had 10 assists and Boozer pulled down 13 rebounds to record double-doubles.

"I thought he (Rose) had a really good command of the game," Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. "He did a great job of play-making and when he needed to score, he scored."

Dwight Howard scored 14 of his 28 points in the first quarter to keep the Magic close early, but the Bulls seized control of the game in the second quarter with Howard on the bench, building a 10-point lead at halftime.

Howard also had 15 rebounds for a double-double and Jason Richardson added 17 points.

"Quite simply we're not at that level. Not close," conceded Orlando coach Stan Van Gundy.

"And that's OK; I'm not saying that crying or complaining. That's just the way it is. You've got to face reality. We've got to put in the work to reach that level, because right now we're not close to that level of play."

(Reporting by Mike Mouat in Windsor, Ontario; Editing by Peter Rutherford)