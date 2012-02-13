Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose drives to the basket defended by New York Knicks forward Amare Stoudemire in the second quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Chicago's Derrick Rose, last season's National Basketball Association MVP, is to see a specialist about ongoing back problems.

Rose missed his second consecutive game on Sunday as the Eastern Conference-leading Bulls lost to the Boston Celtics to conclude their nine-game road trip.

Rose has been struggling with the ailment for weeks, and it forced him to leave a game against New Jersey during the first half on February 6.

"The pain is in my lower back," Rose told the team's website (nba.com/bulls). "The whole trip (it's bothered me). I just played through it. It tended to get worse after every game.

"Tomorrow I'll meet with some people and try to figure some things out."

Rose is averaging 22 points and 7.8 assists this season but has missed seven games due to a variety of ailments, more than his first three campaigns combined.

His status has been a game-time decision over the last week and there is no timetable for his return.

"If I feel good tomorrow, I'll definitely play (on Tuesday), but I don't know yet," said Rose. "I just have to stay positive and hope for the best."

Chicago is also missing starting guard Richard Hamilton, who is out with a thigh injury, while All Star forward Luol Deng is playing through a torn ligament in his left wrist.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)