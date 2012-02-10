Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (R) knocks the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving in the second quarter of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

In-form Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving will miss at least two more games while recovering from concussion, the National Basketball Association team said on Friday.

The 19-year-old rookie, who has helped the Cavaliers to a surprisingly good 10-14 record this season, was diagnosed with concussion shortly before his team beat the Los Angeles Clippers 99-92 on Wednesday.

Irving had been accidentally kneed in the head during Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat but he did not display any concussion-like symptoms at the time.

"He's getting better but we are still going through NBA protocol," Cavaliers head coach Byron Scott told reporters after a team shoot-around on Friday.

"So he'll be out tonight, out tomorrow and we'll just go from there. The next possible game after that is Wednesday (against the Indiana Pacers) and we'll see how he heals.

"Right now, he's making improvement but we're not going to risk putting him out there until the doctors say he's fine."

Irving, the first overall pick by Cleveland in the 2011 NBA Draft, is averaging a team-high 18.0 points and 5.1 assists after 23 games this season.

The Cavaliers, who play their next eight games at home, host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden)