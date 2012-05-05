Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen (C) shoots amid Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague (L) and Atlanta Hawks forward Marvin Williams during the second quarter of Game 3 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball series in Boston, Massachusetts May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Boston Celtics, lifted by the return of suspended guard Rajon Rondo, scraped past the Atlanta Hawks 90-84 in overtime on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference quarter-final series.

Back from a one-game suspension for bumping into a referee, Rondo scored a triple-double with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists as the Celtics held off a spirited Hawks fightback to maintain control on their home court.

Forward Paul Pierce weighed in with 21 points and Kevin Garnett with 20 and 13 rebounds while guard Joe Johnson led the way for the Hawks with a game-high 29 points.

Rondo scored with a finger roll lay-up and then a hook shot to give Boston an early lead in overtime and Garnett's slam dunk gave them an 88-84 advantage with just 28.1 seconds left.

Johnson and Tracy McGrady both missed three-point attempts for the Hawks as the Celtics held on to win.

Boston, 40-38 ahead at halftime, appeared to break open a tight contest early in the final quarter with a 7-0 run.

Pierce poured in a three-point jump shot before Rondo added two more with a driving reverse layup to put the Celtics up 72-64.

When Garnett added two free throws and a two-point jumper, Boston were 76-65 ahead, the biggest lead of the night with six minutes left.

However, the Hawks clawed their way back and Johnson's three-pointer completed a 15-4 run to tie the game at 80-80 with 1:23 remaining.

Rondo missed a driving layup soon after and on the final play of regulation, with 3.9 seconds left, Pierce narrowly missed a jump shot after a clever feint.

Game Four is in Boston on Sunday.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Ian Ransom)