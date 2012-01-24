Orlando Magic's Hedo Turkoglu of Turkey (L) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics' Jermaine O'Neal in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Boston, Massachusetts January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files

The injury-depleted Boston Celtics forced the Orlando Magic into a franchise-worst offensive performance in an alarming 87-56 rout on Monday.

Setting an all-time Magic low for points and field goals, visiting Orlando (11-5) were held to just 20 second-half points and 24 percent shooting.

Paul Pierce and Brandon Bass led Boston with 19 points each and the Celtics leaned on their defense in the absence of point guard Rajon Rondo, who missed his third straight game with a sprained wrist, and Ray Allen who hurt his ankle on Sunday against Washington.

Dwight Howard managed 18 points and 14 rebounds but he made just four of his 15 shots and was the only Magic player to reach double figures scoring.

Boston (7-9) led by 10 at halftime but took control by outscoring Orlando 41-20 in the second half.

