Orlando Magic's Dwight Howard (L) guards Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett (C) along with Magic teammate Ryan Anderson in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Boston, Massachusetts January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

The Boston Celtics forced the Orlando Magic into a franchise-worst offensive performance in 87-56 rout on Monday, despite the home team missing several key players.

Setting an all-time Magic low for points and field goals, visiting Orlando (11-5) were held to just 20 second-half points and 24 percent shooting.

Paul Pierce and Brandon Bass led Boston with 19 points each.

But the Celtics leaned on their defense in the absence of point guard Rajon Rondo, who missed his third straight game with a sprained wrist, and Ray Allen, out with a sore ankle.

The Celtics were also without injured reserves Mickael Pietrus, Chris Wilcox and Keyon Dooling. Guard Avery Bradley started in place of Rondo and filled in nicely.

"His defense was great," Boston coach Doc Rivers told reporters. "Offensively we're not running a lot of point guard stuff with him. Really, Paul (Pierce) is the point guard on offense."

Dwight Howard managed 18 points and 14 rebounds but he made just four of his 15 shots and was the only Magic player to reach double figures scoring.

Frustration boiled over for Howard in the third quarter when he got into a shoving match with Jermaine O'Neal and both big men received technical fouls.

"It's a physical game and I'm going to be physical," O'Neal said.

Boston (7-9) led by 10 at halftime but took control by outscoring Orlando 41-20 in the second half.

Kevin Garnett added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Celtics who have now won three of four following a five-game slide.

The Magic, who entered the game having won six of seven, made a season-high 25 turnovers during a forgettable night.

