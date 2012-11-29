Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo waits during a free throw attempt in the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Boston, Massachusetts November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo was suspended for two games for fighting with Nets forward Kris Humphries in Wednesday's 95-83 Brooklyn victory, the National Basketball Association said on Thursday.

Three-time All-Star Ronda rushed at Humphries after the Nets player sent Boston's Kevin Garnett to the floor with a foul under the basket.

Brooklyn's Gerald Wallace engaged Garnett after the Boston player got to his feet to join in the melee. Wallace was fined $35,000 and Garnett $25,000 for escalating the altercation.

The Celtics, struggling with an 8-7 record in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, will be without Rondo for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Boston and Saturday's contest against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Greg Stutchbury)