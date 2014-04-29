UPDATE 1-Baidu's weak forecast sends shares down
April 27 Chinese internet company Baidu Inc forecast current-quarter revenue largely below estimates, sending its U.S.-listed shares down about 6 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
April 29 Billionaire media executive David Geffen is interested in buying the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, according to a person close to Geffen, after National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver banned Clipper owner Donald Sterling for life.
Silver said he would urge other NBA team owners to force Sterling to sell the pro franchise. (Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Chris Reese)
April 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc posted a surge in profit on Thursday, underscoring that despite concerns about an advertiser revolt on YouTube, the popular video streaming site remains the engine of its growth.