Chauncey Billups shoots after practice in Tarrytown, New York August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files

The Los Angeles Clippers have claimed Chauncey Billups off waivers and re-signed restricted free agent DeAndre Jordan, the NBA team announced on Monday.

The Clippers' pursuit of a point guard had led to reports of them being interested in New Orleans' Chris Paul but the deal failed to materialise.

Billups, a five-times All Star and former NBA Finals MVP, was released from the New York Knicks in a cost-cutting move last week. The 35-year-old had said he was only interesting in playing for a title contender.

The Clippers will pay a little more than $12 million for the guard this season, according to local reports.

He averaged 16.8 points and 5.4 assists last season for the Denver Nuggets and the Knicks, where he was traded last February.

The Clippers retained Jordan by matching his offer from the Golden State Warriors for a reported $43.2 million over four years.

Jordan averaged 7.1 points and 7.2 rebounds last season and forms an athletic tandem alongside Blake Griffin.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)