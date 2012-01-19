Los Angeles Clippers Chauncey Billups (C) celebrates with Blake Griffin (R) and Reggie Evans after he scored the game-winning three point shot against the Dallas Mavericks during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chauncey Billups lived up to his reputation as "Mr. Big Shot" with a game-winning three-pointer with one second remaining to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 91-89 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

In a wild final minute that saw the Mavericks erase a five-point deficit thanks to a pair of three-pointers from Jason Terry, Billups responded to help the Clippers overcome the NBA champions despite the absence of injured point guard Chris Paul.

A former NBA Finals Most Valuable Player known for rising to the occasion in big moments, Billups took a handoff from Blake Griffin on his team's final possession and drained the winner for the home side.

The Mavericks had a final chance but could not convert a lob as they lost their second straight game on a final-second shot after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Billups finished with 21 points and eight rebounds while Mo Williams had a team-high 26 off the bench for the Clippers (8-4), playing for the third time in as many nights.

Dirk Nowitzki and Delonte West had 17 points each for Dallas (8-7).

