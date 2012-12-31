Utah Jazz guard Earl Watson (11) attempts to steal the ball away from Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

The Los Angeles Clippers extended their franchise-best winning streak to 17 games with a 107-96 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

The Clippers, who mounted a 19-point, second-half comeback to beat the Jazz on Friday, have not lost since November 26 against New Orleans and join San Antonio (1995-96) and the Los Angeles Lakers (1971-72) as the only teams to go through a month undefeated.

Caron Butler made all six of his three-point attempts in his 29 points and reserve Jamal Crawford scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to keep the momentum going for the league's top team.

The visiting Jazz trailed by nine at halftime before a 12-2 run late in the third gave them a brief 76-75 lead. Utah again pulled within two in the fourth before Crawford took over.

The high-scoring sub made a three-pointer and a pull-up to push the advantage back to seven.

Al Jefferson recorded 30 points and eight rebounds in the loss for the Jazz, who fell to Los Angeles for a third time during their win streak.

Chris Paul, who finished with 19 points and nine assists, told reporters the streak was "pretty special".

"Our whole team has been an MVP so far," he added.

"They have a great group of bigs, they're physical, I thought we played pretty good defense on them," said the Clippers' DeAndre Jordan. "We executed down the stretch and that's what won us the game."

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)