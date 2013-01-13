The high-flying Los Angeles Clippers came down to earth with an unexpected late bump in a 104-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, their first defeat at home after a franchise record 13-game win streak.

With Blake Griffin recording 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, the Clippers never trailed until bench player J.J. Redick finally put the Magic ahead on a three-pointer with 42 seconds left.

Though Los Angeles All-Star guard Chris Paul hit a 15-foot jumper that cut the deficit to 102-101 with 33 seconds remaining, a slam dunk from Nikola Vucevic stretched Orlando's lead to 104-101.

Jamal Crawford, a tower of strength off the bench all season for the Clippers, missed a three-point attempt on the buzzer and the Magic were able to celebrate the end of a 10-game skid.

Arron Afflalo scored a season-high 30 points for the visiting team and Redick finished with 21 on eight-of-14 shooting to snap the Clippers' franchise-record win streak of 13-game, home-winning streak.

"An embarrassing performance for us today," Clippers head coach Vinny Del Negro told reporters. "We got outworked in every aspect -- second-chance points, rebounding.

"We wanted to take the three (point) ball out of the game and today we didn't do that at all."

Griffin, who made 15-of-22 attempts from the field, was bitterly disappointed after the Magic outscored the Clippers 29-18 in the final quarter.

"This was a bad loss," he said.

Despite being marginally outshot by 49 percent to 48 from the field, the Magic improved their record to 13-23 while the Western Conference Pacific division-leading Clippers slipped to 28-9.

Paul finished with 10 points and 16 assists and Crawford contributed 13 points as six Clippers players reached double figures but Redick's late go-ahead play made the biggest difference.

"Seven of our last 10 games have been one-possession games at one point or another in the last minute, and we just haven't had the ball bounce our way," Redick said. "The law of averages worked out (today)."

Seven-time All-Star Grant Hill made his first appearance of the season for the Clippers after returning from a bruised right knee.

After being welcomed in the fourth quarter with a standing ovation, he made two free throws and pulled in two defensive rebounds in six minutes of action.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angelese; Editing by Frank Pingue)