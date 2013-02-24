The Los Angeles Clippers registered a comprehensive 107-94 win over the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center on Saturday to rebound from their thrashing at the hands of San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

Humbled 116-90 at home to the Spurs last time out, the Clippers redeemed themselves in front of their fans with the clinical win over Utah, pulling away with a big third quarter.

Los Angeles led by two at the half but outscored their opponents 36-20 in the third to destroy the game as a contest with Blake Griffin, Caron Butler and Lamar Odom leading the way.

Griffin and Odom scored 18 points each while Butler put away a team high 21 points of his own along with five rebounds.

The win moved the Clippers to 40-18 on the year, keeping them in control on top of the Pacific Division.

The Jazz dropped to 31-25 but remain in the playoff zone as the seventh best team in the Western Conference.

