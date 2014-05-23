LOS ANGELES May 23 Donald Sterling, banned for
life from the NBA for taped racist comments, has handed over
control of the Los Angeles Clippers to his wife, according to
media reports on Friday.
Celebrity website TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported that
Sterling transferred control of the team to his estranged wife,
Shelly, and she is negotiating with the NBA to sell the Clippers
on her terms. ABC News also reported the change of control,
citing a source close to the team.
Reuters could not confirm the reports. An attorney for
Shelly Sterling and representatives from the Clippers could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Sterling was banned for life by league commissioner Adam
Silver and threatened with the forced sale of the Clippers after
an audio recording surfaced last month of a conversation in
which he berated a female friend for publicly associating with
black people.
