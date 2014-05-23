(Adds statement from NBA spokesman)
By Alex Dobuzinskis and Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES May 23 Los Angeles Clippers owner
Donald Sterling, banned for life from the NBA for taped racist
comments, has handed over control of the team to his wife who is
negotiating with the NBA to sell the Clippers on her terms,
according to media reports on Friday.
Under pressure from the NBA to sell the team, Sterling
transferred control to his estranged wife, Shelly, and she is
negotiating with the NBA, celebrity website TMZ reported, citing
unnamed sources.
Reuters could not confirm the reports. Shelly Sterling's
attorney declined to comment, as did a spokesman for the
Clippers.
"We continue to follow the process set forth in the NBA
constitution regarding termination of the current ownership
interests in the Los Angeles Clippers, and are proceeding toward
a hearing on this matter on June 3," NBA spokesman Mike Bass
said in a statement.
League commissioner Adam Silver banned Sterling for life,
fined him $2.5 million and threatened with the forced sale of
the Clippers after an audio recording surfaced last month of a
conversation in which the Clippers owner berated a female
friend, V. Stiviano, for publicly associating with black people.
The recording made Sterling the focus of widespread outrage,
angering fans and NBA players and causing commercial sponsors to
back away from the team.
Silver has signaled a willingness to strike a deal to avoid
a showdown in his efforts to oust Sterling.
The commissioner said on Tuesday he would prefer to let
Sterling sell his team "on a reasonable timetable" rather than
proceed with trying to forcibly terminate his ownership. The
statement came a day after the league formally charged that
racist comments made by Sterling have so seriously damaged the
NBA that he should be removed.
The league has given Sterling until May 27 to respond to its
charge and invited him to appear at a special hearing before the
NBA Board of Governors set for June 3, after which the league's
29 other owners who make up the board could vote to strip him of
his team.
Donald Sterling bought the Clippers, who were then based in
San Diego, in 1981 for about $13 million. The team is now worth
at least $575 million, according to Forbes.
