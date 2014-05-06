(Corrects first name of team owner to Donald in first paragraph)

LOS ANGELES May 6 Los Angeles Clippers President Andy Roeser is taking an indefinite leave of absence, effective immediately, a week after club owner Donald Sterling was banned from the National Basketball Association for racist comments, the NBA said on Tuesday.

Roeser's leave, which comes days after the league moved to strip Sterling of his ownership, will "provide an opportunity for a new CEO to begin on a clean slate and for the team to stabilize under difficult circumstances," league spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)