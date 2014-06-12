(Adds details on lawsuit brought by former intern)
LOS ANGELES, June 12 Shelly Sterling on
Wednesday was granted a trial next month in Los Angeles to
resolve a dispute with her estranged husband Donald Sterling
over who controls the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, leaving its $2
billion sale up in the air.
Shelly Sterling has asked a probate court to confirm her as
the controlling owner of the team after Donald Sterling promised
to block the franchise's NBA-record sale to former Microsoft
chief executive Steve Ballmer.
Donald Sterling, 80, was banned for life by the National
Basketball Association in April and fined $2.5 million by the
league after tape of racist remarks he made in private were
leaked to the media. He has owned the Clippers for 33 years.
A four-day trial in Los Angeles Superior Court is set to
begin on July 7 and offer a resolution ahead of the NBA owners'
July 15 vote on whether to approve the sale to Ballmer.
Attorneys for Shelly Sterling filed the emergency request
for a hearing to try to reinforce her status as the sole trustee
of the family trust and her right to sell the team without
Donald Sterling's blessing.
They allege that if the sale to Ballmer is not completed by
the NBA's Sept. 15 deadline the league will seize and sell the
Clippers franchise at public auction.
Last month, two neurologists found Sterling to have
Alzheimer's disease, which triggered the clause transferring
control of the trust that owns the team to Shelly Sterling.
According to the clause, Sterling would not have the
standing to block the sale to Ballmer that was agreed to by
Shelly Sterling and tentatively approved by the NBA.
Donald Sterling's attorneys did not immediately respond to a
request for comment but have disputed that Sterling has early
Alzheimer's disease.
If the Los Angeles probate court rules that Donald Sterling
can halt the sale, the NBA will reinstitute a hearing among
owners to terminate Sterling's ownership, a person with
knowledge of the matter said.
Sterling, who originally approved the deal with Ballmer, has
also sued the NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver for at least $1
billion, alleging he was forced to sell the team due to a
recording made illegally according to California law.
Silver has maintained that an agreement struck with Shelly
Sterling after the deal with Ballmer indemnifies the league
against any legal action taken by her husband, so the Sterling
Family Trust would have to pay any possible damages awarded to
Donald Sterling.
Meanwhile, a former Clippers "Fan Relations Intern" has sued
the trust for wages and damages, alleging the team violated U.S.
and California labor laws by not paying its interns.
Frank Cooper alleges he worked between 40 and 50 hours
weekly for about two months in late 2012, often performing work
similar to that of paid employees. He said the unpaid work
reflects a trend of employers mislabeling workers as interns to
avoid paying wages.
"These programs purport to be training programs, but provide
little value to the worker while enriching the employer through
the provision of free labor," says the lawsuit, filed in U.S.
District Court on Tuesday.
