By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 13 Basketball great Earvin
"Magic" Johnson shrugged off the latest character assault
leveled at him by Donald Sterling, calling the Los Angeles
Clippers owner "delusional" and suggesting Sterling acted out of
desperation to keep the NBA from seizing his team.
"He's reaching. He's trying to find something that he can
grab on to help him save his team, and it's not going to
happen," Johnson told CNN on Tuesday, a day after Sterling
accused him of being a poor role model for children and of doing
little to help the black community.
Sterling's comments about Johnson, one of the most revered
figures in U.S. sports, left many scratching their heads. NBA
Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement apologizing to
Johnson for being "degraded by such a malicious and personal
attack."
Sterling's CNN interview on Monday marked his first public
comment since coming under fire nearly three weeks ago, when
TMZ.com posted an audio recording of him berating a female
friend for publicly associating with black people, including
Magic Johnson.
The resulting furor led Silver days later to declare
Sterling banned for life from the National Basketball
Association, and to call on the 29 other team owners who make up
the NBA Board of Governors to strip Sterling of team ownership.
Such an unprecedented move requires a three-fourths' vote of
the board. It remains to be seen whether Silver will muster the
votes he needs, and whether Sterling will give up the team he
has owned for 33 years without fighting back in court.
In his CNN interview that aired on Monday, Sterling, 80,
apologized for racist comments that he claimed he was "baited"
into making by the 31-year-old woman who recorded the
conversation, who uses the name V. Stiviano.
He also further stoked outrage by lashing out at Johnson,
the charismatic former Los Angeles Lakers point guard who
stunned the sports world in 1991 when he announced he had
contracted HIV and was retiring at the peak of his NBA career.
"What kind of a guy goes to every city, he has sex with
every girl, then he catches HIV and - is that someone we want to
respect and tell our kids about?" Sterling told CNN's Anderson
Cooper. "I think he should be ashamed of himself."
Going on to compare Johnson unfavorably to his own
charitable work, Sterling added, "what does he do for the black
people? (He) Doesn't do anything."
Johnson, who has acknowledged that he was infected through
promiscuous unprotected sex, became a leading advocate for HIV
and AIDS prevention and launched a foundation that has raised
millions of dollars for AIDS-related care and education.
He also has been widely praised for teaming up with business
investors to help bring development to under-served minority
communities in urban areas of Los Angeles and elsewhere blighted
by decades of economic decay.
"My whole life is devoted to urban America, so, you know, I
just wish he knew the facts when he's talking," Johnson said.
"I just feel sorry for him. I really do. It is sad."
The former NBA star also disputed Sterling's claim that
Johnson called him after the audio tape surfaced and urged
Sterling to keep quiet in a ploy to wrest away the Clippers.
"I never deceived anybody. I never tricked anybody. And I
would never do that to gain wealth for myself or popularity for
myself," Johnson said.
He said it was Sterling who called him after the recording
emerged to ask Johnson to go on television with him. Johnson
said he refused.
Asked about Sterling's claim that he is still beloved by the
players on his team despite the controversy, Johnson replied:
"Now he is delusional."
