LOS ANGELES, April 30 Talk show host turned
entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey is in talks with billionaire
media executive David Geffen and Oracle Corp CEO Larry Ellison
to make a bid to buy the Los Angeles Clippers should the team
become available, her spokeswoman said On Wednesday.
The statement from Winfrey came a day after the National
Basketball Association imposed a lifetime ban against Clippers
owner Donald Sterling for racist remarks attributed to him and
moved to force him to sell his team.
