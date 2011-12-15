New Orleans Hornets Chris Paul takes a breather during Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference first round playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired point guard Chris Paul from the New Orleans Hornets on Wednesday in a deal that ends a week-long saga involving the sought after All Star.

In exchange for sending Paul and two 2015 second round picks to the Clippers, the Hornets will receive guard Eric Gordon, forward Al-Farouq Aminu, center Chris Kaman and a 2012 first round pick.

The deal comes after the NBA, which owns the Hornets, controversially vetoed a trade that would have sent Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

Commissioner David Stern defended that decision while announcing the deal on Wednesday.

"It is our belief that the proposed transaction tonight is better than the transaction that I did not sign off on," Stern told reporters on a conference call.

"It is our responsibility to make (the Hornets) as attractive and competitive as we can and make sure we have an owner that will keep them in New Orleans."

A four-times All Star, Paul was set to become a free agent after this season when it was believed he would leave the Hornets.

Teams were lining up with proposed deals to acquire his services, but in the end it was the Clippers who put together the offer that appeased the NBA.

Paul averages almost 19 points per game and 10 assists for his career and is the latest addition to a revamped Clippers roster.

The team also acquired forward Caron Butler and point guard Chauncey Billups this off-season to team up with Blake Griffin. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)