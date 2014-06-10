June 9 Embattled Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling said on Monday the franchise was not for sale and that he would fight to keep the team he built, NBC News reported.

"From the onset, I did not want to sell the Los Angeles Clippers. I have worked for 33 years to build the team," NBC News quoted the 80-year-old Sterling as saying, citing a statement from him titled, "The Team is not for Sale." (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)