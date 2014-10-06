Oct 5 The National Basketball Association has
reached long-term media rights contracts with Walt Disney Co
and Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting, more
than doubling the fees it received under the previous contracts,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The contracts will give them media rights through the
2024-2025 season of the NBA games. Turner's TNT and Disney's ABC
network will continue to telecast the NBA games, which will also
show the NBA finals, the report said. (on.wsj.com/ZLD6Rn)
Disney is currently paying about $485 million per year under
its contract with the NBA while Turner is paying about $445
million annually. The exact value of the contracts was not
clear, but will be twice as much as the previous deals, the
report said.
The league also plans to partner with ESPN for a new online
video service that would show live regular season games. The
service will be open to people who aren't ESPN's cable or
satellite TV customers, the daily reported.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is expected to announce the
deals in a news conference on Monday, according to the report.
NBA spokesman Michael Bass declined to comment on the
report, while Walt Disney and Time Warner were not available for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)