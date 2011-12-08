Visitors are seen at the NBA stand during the SPORTEL in Monte Carlo October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

NEW YORK National Basketball Association (NBA) players and owners ratified a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday, formally ending a five-month lockout and ensuring the season will start on Christmas Day.

Both sides voted in favor of a 10-year-deal that will allow a shortened 66-game season to start December 25 with five games. A regular season is 82 games.

"I am pleased to announce that we have concluded the collective bargaining process and have reached an agreement that addresses many significant issues that were challenges to our league," NBA Commissioner David Stern said in a statement.

"This collective bargaining agreement will help us move toward a better business model, a more competitive league and better alignment between compensation and performance."

The NBA season was in jeopardy after talks between the two sides collapsed in June, triggering a lockout and complicated legal action.

The pre-season and first six weeks of the NBA's regular season were cancelled before both sides agreed to a compromise on a 10-year deal.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)